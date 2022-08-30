Bailey to speak at 9/11 first responders salute hosted by Kane County GOP

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County Republican Party will host a Salute to 9/11 First Responders rally on Sept. 11, officials announced in a news release, with GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey as speaker.

The rally will go from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

A vehicle parade will begin at 11 a.m. from Charles Court in West Chicago and end at the fairgrounds’ Route 38 entrance.

Admission and parking are free, food and drinks will be available.

The rally includes the True Patriots Care 403 flag presentation Healing Field for the 403 first responders who died and a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Deejay Anthony Cassano will provide music and entertainment.

Speakers will be GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, Trump economist Steve Moore, human trafficking expert Jaco Boyens and Chrissi Bretz, PublicSq director of Outreach and founder of Freedom Illinois.

The event includes a presentation of the Kane County Republican Citizen Service Award, sponsored by Kane County Central Committee and PublicSq.

All are welcome. For information text at 630-330-5177.