Stephanie Bellino appointed to Geneva School District 304 to fill vacancy

GENEVA – Stephanie Bellino will be the new member of the Geneva District 304 school board, after she was chosen this week to fill a vacancy left by Tammie Meek.

After two closed sessions at the Aug. 22 meeting to consider three applicants, the board voted to appoint Bellino.

“I applied last April,” Bellino said. “Molly Ansari and Paul Radlinski got those roles and they’re doing a great job. I thought I’d toss my hat in again and see if I can be a good fit now.”

The school board culled 17 applicants to seven, eventually choosing Ansari and Radlinski to fill two vacancies.

“I’m excited I was chosen to be on the board,” Bellino said. “I’m looking forward to working with the board and the District 304 educators to deliver an equitable, safe and engaging learning environment for all our students to thrive and succeed.”

Bellino said it was important for her to serve so she can support teachers and staff “to flourish in their roles.”

With regard to tense moments at the board meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellino said she thought everyone has been stressed and in intense situations in the past couple of years.

“At the end of the day, they were looking for the best experience for their kids,” Bellino said. “I have faith in the community that we can pull together to move forward and grow from that and to make positive change in the district.”

Bellino is scheduled to be sworn in at the Sept. 12 meeting.

Meeks resigned last month because she moved out of the district. She was the third board member to resign this year. In February, Taylor Egan and Alicia Saxton resigned. Egan had been board president.