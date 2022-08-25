St. Charles author to talk about memoir at library next month

St. Charles author Ramesh Shah will discuss his memoir, “Tomorrow will be a Better Day,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Huntley Community Room at the St. Charles Public Library.

He will share his experiences as an immigrant coming to the United States in 1967. He will discuss the poverty of backstreet Bombay (now Mumbai) and the strong family bonds that make a young boy’s life bearable.

Shah, who lives in St. Charles, is the chief quality officer at FONA International, Inc. in Geneva and is a Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley board member.

For more information or to register, call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.