$10M in Rebuild Illinois grant funds slated for Geneva, St. Charles road improvements

State Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, announced nearly $40 million in funding for road and bridge improvement projects across the 25th District, which includes part of Kane and DuPage counties.

“Having safe, well-maintained infrastructure increases the quality of life for our residents,” Villa stated in a news release. “Not only will this investment make our community more accessible for residents as well as visitors, but it will help boost our local economy and create numerous job opportunities across the 25th District.”

As part of IDOT’s latest multi-year plan under Rebuild Illinois, local communities will see 19 infrastructure projects totaling just over $39.8 million over the next six years.

Some of the projects coming to the area include:

$400,000 for improvements on Route 38 in Geneva and St. Charles

$1.5 million for the repair and preservation of Route 56 in Aurora

$9.8 million for the reconstruction of East State Street in Geneva

$1 million for improvements on Technology Boulevard in West Chicago

The multi-year plan has allocated $34.6 billion in construction projects across Illinois over the next six fiscal years, the release stated.

The funds will go to highway reconstruction and preservation, bridge improvements, strategic expansion, system support such as engineering and land acquisition, and safety and system modernizations. Over six years, the funding will be dispersed to improve more than 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridges, the release stated.

“This blueprint for investing in Illinois transportation is perhaps the most consequential in the history of IDOT due to the increased federal commitment and Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing leadership through Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders, delivering these important projects in communities up and down our state.”

To find a full list of projects, visit IDOT’s website.