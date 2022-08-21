Spend time outdoors this fall with ‘Nurtured by Nature’ program

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s “Nurtured by Nature” monthly series offers residents a chance to experience the healing powers of nature by spending time outdoors this fall.

According to a news release from the FPDKC, the series will incorporate gentle stretching, deep breathing and a focus on awareness during hikes designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit.

Join FPDKC at its upcoming events:

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lone Grove Forest Preserve, 49W055 Perry Rd. in Maple Park

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Campton Forest Preserve, 4N379 Town Hall Road in St. Charles

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve, 42W855 Bahr Road in Hampshire

These free programs are designed for ages 18 and above. Advance registration is required. Call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com to register.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com, or search for @forestpreserve on social media.