Batavia Boardwalk Shops’ incubator program brings 12 new brick-and-mortar spaces to local retail scene

Whisper-soft colors beckon browsers into Hazelry, one of 10 shops that line the pristine boardwalk at 114 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. A step inside the candle-scented air reveals women’s garments awash in creams and sage greens as well as handcrafted jewelry in an array of styles, from barely-there studs to statement pieces.

Owner Emma Hazel of Sterling is no stranger to retail, having worked and sold her jewelry designs at the boutique Wyckwood House in downtown Wheaton (which also has an Aurora location), but she acknowledges running her own shop is a distinctly different experience.

“It’s a big gamble not knowing what it’s like to launch a storefront,” she said.

It’s for this reason that Hazel and other nearby shop owners are appreciative of the opportunity they’ve been given — a chance to take part in the innovative incubator program that is the Batavia Boardwalk Shops.

Now in its third year, the program exists for individuals with an existing business, be it a home-based or e-commerce enterprise, as well as those with a business plan and the drive to make it happen. Applicants who are selected by committee are then able to rent one of the 10-by-10 brick-and-mortar spaces.

Experts in the community provide pro bono business counseling, addressing the myriad concerns and challenges that come with small business ownership. The chosen 10 also benefit from marketing efforts as well as the camaraderie and support of both fellow and former participants.

“It’s been really great getting all these tools,” Hazel said. “It’s so overwhelming when you’re doing it by yourself. This way we can ask each other questions and figure out things like how much stock is needed and what kind of products will sell.”

The program has been a runaway success, according to Batavia MainStreet Boardwalk Shop Manager Jamie Saam.

Saam, who has managed the Boardwalk since its inception, has seen 11 of the 18 past participants go on to open their own spaces, with one more coming soon. She’s also consulted with other community development organizations in cities like Berwyn and Utica to help them implement the concept.

“It has completely exceeded our expectations,” she said. “These shop owners become ingrained in our community and they are seeing repeat customers. On the Boardwalk’s opening day, three people came up to me and said, ‘I’m going to buy something from every one of these businesses today.’”

The shops offer a wide variety to customers. Charcuterie Studio provides sustenance in the form of meat and cheese spreads while Wild West’s specialty is Scandinavian breads and baked goods.

At Arlo.Hendrix, shoppers can find baby clothes, books and other accessories. Small-batch pottery pieces such as vases and mugs are available at Dirty Clay & Co. and macrame wall hangings, wine bottle holders and more festoon the walls of Earth Knots. The simple beauty of fine craftsmanship is showcased in the cutting boards, bowls and platters at Fox Valley Gallery of Wood, and Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. supplies sumptuous suds by way of bath bombs, soaps and shower oils.

Then there’s the shop outside of which stood two eager 12-year-old patrons one recent morning.

As Saam recalls it, the boys could hardly wait for it to open.

With displays filled with taffy, caramels, chocolates and lollipops, The Candy Stop is the pride of the Peterson family.

“My mom’s fondest memory is of her grandmother taking her to a Polish deli and giving her $1 to spend on candy once a week,” said Bolingbrook resident Annemarie Peterson of the inspiration behind the business.

Its neighbor, Wonder & Wander, also calls to the smallest of shoppers. Owner Amanda Mistretta put her early education background to good use as she filled the shelves of her space with toys and games meant to foster play and curiosity in kids of all ages.

“This experience has definitely helped me learn what I would like to have as far as a storefront with a studio where I can host play or tinkering-type classes,” Mistretta said.

Once the year comes to a close, Mistretta has set her sights set on establishing herself in Batavia. This intention to further bolster the community and its retail footprint is precisely what Saam and other community leaders had hoped for when bringing the program to fruition — and by all accounts, it’s exactly what they have in the Batavia Boardwalk Shops.

The shops are open through Dec. 18. To learn more, visit www.downtownbatavia.com/batavia-boardwalk-shops.

This story originally appeared in the August issue of Kane County Magazine.

FIND THESE BATAVIA BOARDWALK SHOP ALUMNI WHO OPENED BRICK-AND-MORTAR SHOPS IN THE TRI-CITIES:

1. CatTalpa Manor

2. Dash Ten Works

3. DB Goods (Wilson Street Mercantile)

4. Farmdog Flowers

5. Haylie B’s Bakery

6. Larson Pet Shack

7. Light & Pine Collective (Wilson Street Mercantile)

8. MoJo Handbags Etc.

9. New Moon Vegan (coming soon)

10. Pretty Pages

11. The Unboring Granola (Wilson Street Mercantile)

12. Urban Artisan Geneva