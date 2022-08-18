Geneva D-304’s Heartland Elementary School marks 20th year with open house

GENEVA – Heartland Elementary School, 3300 Heartland Drive, Geneva, will mark the 20th year of its opening in a open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28.

Principal Kimberly Hornberg said former teachers and students who were touched by Heartland to see how it’s changed in 20 years.

“We just invited retired staff and put it out to graduates or kiddos who were here in 2002 and are now grown adults,” Hornberg said.

While the building itself has not changed, what is new is a sensory garden donated by Girl Scout Troop 1645, Hornberg said.

“It was delayed during COVID, but the ultimate goal is truly a sensory experience for all students,” Hornberg said.

The raised garden beds have paths that can accommodate a wheelchair.

The garden includes perennials and herbs that provide a scent, shrubs sensitive to touch and plants that attract birds, she said.

The garden is to be completed in three phases and so far the first phase is completed.

“With everything we’ve handled in the last couple of years, there’s never a bad reason to celebrate – be kind of happy and joyous,” Hornberg said.

The school currently has 315 students. The highest student population was 450 during the 2016-17 school year, Hornberg said.

To commemorate the 20th year, the current students and staff will gather outside in the shape of a heart and a parent with a drone camera who can take an aerial photo, she said.

Another new feature is KidEx – it’s like FedEx, only grade level hallways have specific street names that are connected to the Hearts Full of Character program, she said.

“It’s an inner school postal system,” Hornberg said. “Every room number is connected to an address. It allows students to write to other students and staff, and staff can write to students. It was halted temporarily during COVID, but it covers the traditional letter writing format of how to address an envelope.”

The street names are Responsibility Trail, Fairness Way, Respect Road, Honesty Avenue, Citizenship Circle, Caring Court and Pride Parkway.

Second- and third-graders work as the mail carriers, postmaster and sorters, Hornberg said.

“During their recess and lunch, they go deliver mail to the little mail boxes outside the classrooms,” Hornberg said.

The open house will also feature yearbooks so former students can reminisce and a slide show of the school’s opening day in 2002, she said.