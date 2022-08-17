Road closures announced for Friday’s Elburn Days parade

Elburn Days is almost here, and with it, brings road closures for Friday night’s parade.

According to a news release, Route 47 will be closed to traffic from Route 38 to Keslinger Road from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate the parade. Motorists are asked to use Anderson Road as a bypass to Elburn during this time.

The Elburn Days Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from the intersection of N. Reader Street and Main Street, then heads south on Main to South Street, and then turns west to end at Lions Park.

The parade will feature tractors, horses, high school and middle school bands, fire trucks, dancers and many local businesses.

Children are reminded for their own safety to stay on the sidewalk and not approach parade participants for candy, the release stated.

The annual Elburn Days festival runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 21 and features a full weekend of live entertainment, food, tractor pulls, crafters, a beer tent, mud volleyball, a livestock auction, carnival rides and more.