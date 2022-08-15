Kane Sheriff to host gun buy-back event Aug. 27-28 in Aurora

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain will host a gun buy-back event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 and 28 at the Kane County Health Department, 1240 N. Highland Ave., Aurora.

The event will be co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department.

According to a news release, the buy-back will be a no-questions-asked amnesty event where anyone turning in a firearm will be provided with a $100 gift card donated by Community Christian Church. Guns must be unloaded, operational and transported in a case, box, bag or trunk of a vehicle.

This will be the first gun buy-back operated by the sheriff’s office in at least two decades, according to the release.

“We hope that the turnover of unwanted, operational firearms from our citizens will decrease the likelihood of accidental injury or death and guns being stolen from homes and later used in the commission of crimes,” Hain said in the release.

Anyone with additional questions regarding the program can call Hain at 630-208-2000.