Kane County Forest Preserve District invites seniors to monthly nature walks this fall

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites area seniors to attend free monthly Senior Stroll programs.

According to a news release, on the first Thursday of each month, forest preserve naturalists lead a leisurely walk through a Kane County forest preserve and share the natural and cultural history along the way. Each program includes a stroll lasting about an hour, followed by social time and refreshments.

Join KCFPD at one or all of the upcoming Senior Strolls:

Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dick Young Forest Preserve, 39W115 Main St., Batavia

Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin

Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Campton Forest Preserve, 4N379 Town Hall Road, St. Charles

No registration is required for these programs. To see all Forest Preserve District nature programs, visit kaneforest.com.