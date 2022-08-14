Illinois State Police investigating fatal shooting on Interstate 88

The Illinois State Police continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 88 at York Road in DuPage County.

Another man sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. In arriving at the scene, troopers found an adult man, who was a passenger in the car, with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. The man who sustained non-life threatening injuries was driven to an area hospital prior to troopers arriving at the scene, the release stated.

Two other people in the car, a man and a woman, were in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting and were treated for non-life threatening injuries caused after the vehicle crashed following the shooting. Initial reports show the shots were fired from an unknown car driving eat on Interstate 88 near York Road, according to the release.

All lanes were reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Those who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident are being urged to contact the Illinois State Police by phone at 630-241-6800 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.