Elburn Days Festival kicks off in Lions Park next weekend

One of Elburn’s most anticipated weekends of the year returns to Lions Park Aug. 19-21.

Elburn Days will feature a parade, carnival rides, live music, food, a craft show, 4H auction and petting zoo, mud volleyball, tractor pull and more, according to a news release.

The beer garden features a separate family-friendly area. Parking is free, but donations are appreciated.

According to the release, Elburn Days is the largest annual fundraiser for the Elburn Lions Park and Elburn Lions Charities. The Elburn Lions Club has been hosting Elburn Days annually on the third full weekend in August for many years.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday along Route 47 from Pierce Street to South Street.

For more information on times and events, visit www.elburnlions.com.