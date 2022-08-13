August 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Elburn Days Festival kicks off in Lions Park next weekend

By Shaw Local News Network

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com M & M Dance Company out of Elburn kicked off the start of the Elburn Days Parade with the troop doing a dance number to Janet Jackson's songs as thousands of people lined the streets in the downtown area to watch on Friday (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald)

One of Elburn’s most anticipated weekends of the year returns to Lions Park Aug. 19-21.

Elburn Days will feature a parade, carnival rides, live music, food, a craft show, 4H auction and petting zoo, mud volleyball, tractor pull and more, according to a news release.

The beer garden features a separate family-friendly area. Parking is free, but donations are appreciated.

According to the release, Elburn Days is the largest annual fundraiser for the Elburn Lions Park and Elburn Lions Charities. The Elburn Lions Club has been hosting Elburn Days annually on the third full weekend in August for many years.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday along Route 47 from Pierce Street to South Street.

For more information on times and events, visit www.elburnlions.com.

