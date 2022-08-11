Geneva Park District receives Excellence in Financial Reporting award

The Geneva Park District has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Offers Association of the United States and Canada, which is granted to state and local governments for outstanding transparency in accounting and financial reporting.

According to a news release, the park district earned this award for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Recipients are judged by an impartial panel and must demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure” in their financial reporting. This is the 11th consecutive year the Geneva Park District has earned this award, the release stated.