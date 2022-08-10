Crowd at Geneva pride-painted hydrant shows support for LGBTQ+ community

GENEVA – About 30 people assembled Tuesday evening at the pride-painted fire hydrant at Kirk Road and East State Street to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

They brought flags, some homemade signs, most wore rainbow or affirming T-shirts. Passing cars and trucks honked their support as they passed by.

The hydrant, which had been painted over numerous times, was repainted in the Pride colors each time.

Terri Helfers, who organized the rally, said it was important to show community members – and students – that they have support.

“The hatred and vandalism should not be tolerated here,” Helfers said.

“I have lived not far from here for the last 21 years. This is my neighborhood,” Helfers said. “As a parent, a community member and a sponsor of Geneva High School Sexuality and Gender Alliance, this vandalism and similar hatred hits way too close to home for me.”

Helfers said she was proud to live in a community that stood up to stop that kind of behavior.

Kylie Peters speaks to the crowd that attended the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“I am happy to tell my students and my own kids that this community and its leadership are here to protect them,” Helfers said.

She thanked Geneva police for its investigation, which led to an arrest in connection with the defacement of the pride-painted hydrant, which is now also called the “pridrant.”

Helfers said when artist Chrissy Swanson painted the hydrant in pride and transgender colors, “she did not expect to become a warrior for us all – and she is.”

“Thank you for repainting pridrant so many times,” Helfers said to Swanson. “Hopefully, not again.”

Caleb Anderson waves a pride flag during the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Kylie Peters, a co-founder of Fox Valley Pride, said she spoke as a Geneva resident “and a member of the queer community.”

“We are here today because someone thought they could erase us. I have news for them: We are not going anywhere,” Peters said.

“We are here to tell the world that it’s pitiful, that this person or the people who threw a tantrum over our colors and thought they could hurt us with a little paint and petty vandalism – they have no place here,” Peters said. “We are here to make a statement: We belong.”

Organizer, Terri Helfers of Geneva speaks to the crowd that attended the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Peters said when the city approved Swanson’s design in its Art on Fire program, when she first painted the hydrant and when she repainted the hydrant – they all made that statement of belonging.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it,” Peters said. “And to those vandals and any others that would follow in their footsteps – understand the futility of their protestations against our right to be fully ourselves – our proud selves.”

Alex Kellick, 17, (left) and Allie Morris, 17, wear pride flags during the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Fox Valley Pride is making a pledge to donate to the Trevor Project if the hydrant is defaced again, she said.

The Trevor Project provides crisis counseling for LGBTQ+ youth.

“As many times as it takes for them to realize their hate is nothing but a weak cry for attention, lost in the roar of our love for ourselves and for one another,” Peters said.

Geneva High School sophomore Lily McConnell, 15, created the design for the pride hydrant which were made into buttons. Peters said she was selling them for donations to the Trevor Project.

Local artist Lily McConnell, 15, of Geneva shows off the button that she created for the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“I heard they were looking for someone to make T-shirts,” Lily said. “And I’m like, ‘I can draw a fire hydrant.’ Why not?”

Lily’s father, Joseph, who attended the gathering with his daughter, said he was proud “of her, her art, her expression” and of everyone there.

Mayor Kevin Burns, who had condemned the repeated defacement, and 5th Ward Alderman Craig Maladra also attended.

“I’m here to support my friends in the LGBTQ+ community,” Burns said. “And I stand with them always, just like I stand with them today.”

Caleb Anderson of Geneva said he came to the rally “because there is no excuse for what’s happening – by this fire hydrant or the community.”

“It’s funny because the entire purpose of the LGBTQ community is about inclusion,” Anderson said. “And we include everybody … so when there’s a situation like this, not only it laughs in the face of the community itself, but in the concept of inclusion – which would include them. It’s important that we take a stand on this sort of thing and we come out and we show (that) we’re not going to back down.”

Anderson said as the group was gathering, many cars that drove past honked their support, proving to him that only a small number of people “have hate in their heart to do something that, quite frankly, doesn’t take a lot of courage to do.”

Jessica Swanson, 17, of Geneva wears a flag that says the word "human" during the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Batavia resident Joey Ruddy said he wanted to take part “in showing hate has no home here.”

“My partner and I, we’ve been together about a year. And the growing boldness and confidence of those who hate people like me and him and people that are trans and lesbian and queer and all these things – it’s gotten to be a frightening thing,” Ruddy said.

“I would much rather be doing something like this than stand around saying we have to try to see things from the other side,” Ruddy said. “You can’t be a spectator. You have to show up. You have to be part of the change if you want to see it happen.”

Attendees of the Pride Fire Hydrant Rally stand and hold signs at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and State Street/Rte. 38 in Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

Apathy combined with anti-LGBTQ boldness from has made the world “a very frightening place,” Ruddy said.

“You can’t really stand back,” Ruddy said. “You never really could.”