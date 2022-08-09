St. Charles police to sit atop Dunkin’ rooftops next week to raise money for Special Olympics

ST. CHARLES — Don’t be surprised to see St. Charles Police officers stationed on the rooftops of two St. Charles Dunkin’ locations on Friday, Aug. 19.

They will be perched on the roofs at 1711 W. Main St. and 1566 E. Main St. for the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics Illinois.

According to a news release from the city of St. Charles, anyone who visits the St. Charles Dunkin’ locations from 5 a.m. to noon and donates to the fundraiser will receive a coupon for a free donut.

Donors giving $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free coffee and a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug, while supplies last. There will also be raffle tickets and Special Olympics merchandise for sale.

For more information, contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435 or visit the Special Olympics Illinois website at www.soill.org.