St. Charles Business Alliance rolls out new features on Travel St. Charles app

The St. Charles Business Alliance recently rolled out three new features on the Travel St. Charles app.

These features include parking locations downtown, trails in the area, and an Instagrammable Spots Tour. All these additions provide important travel information for St. Charles.

With more than 1,500 free public parking spaces downtown, the new parking tab on the Travel St. Charles app makes it easy to find parking close to the user’s destination. It shows the locations of all the downtown St. Charles public parking garages as well as additional public parking lots.

All parking downtown is within walking distance of a wide range of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Trails are now added as things to do on the app. It shows great places to run, walk or bike in the St. Charles area.

The distances of the trails vary, giving options for whichever activity one chooses to participate in. The trails feature scenic views of the Fox River, prairies and woods in St. Charles.

St. Charles is filled with picturesque locations and now they can easily be found on the Instagrammable Spots Tour on the Travel St. Charles app. This 17-stop tour takes the user all around St. Charles, showing off murals, statues and interactive locations.

“We feel that these are three important aspects of St. Charles to show off, and we hope that it adds value for people looking to make plans in this city,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is continually adding and updating features on the Travel St. Charles app. The app can be downloaded from an app store or can be found at https://stcalliance.visitwidget.com.

Any questions about the app can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.