Registration now open for Batavia United Way’s 5K/10K Bat Race

Registration is now open for the Batavia United Way’s 9th annual Halloween-themed Bat Race 5K/10K on Oct. 29 on the Fox River Trail bike path.

According to a news release from the Batavia United Way, the chip-timed event is designed for runners of all ages and abilities. The races begin at 8:30 a.m. and the children’s fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The morning includes an optional costume contest with prizes, snacks for purchase such as apple cider donuts and a Bloody Mary bar and much more on North River Street.

Early Bird registration discount for non-students applies when registered by Aug. 31.

For more information or to register, visit https://bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race/.

All proceeds support the mission of Batavia United Way.