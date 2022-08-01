St. Charles police reports: July 15 to July 27, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

• Bailey James Mackey, 27, of the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Wataga, was charged at 7:04 a.m. July 27 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Thomas Jay Claney, 23, of the 3N700 block of Hawthorn Drive near St. Charles, was charged at 2:47 a.m. July 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and making an improper turn at an intersection.

• Dominik Patrick Taylor, 30, of the 700 block of Glidden Avenue, DeKalb, was charged at 1:47 a.m. July 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and improper lane use.

Criminal trespass

Jamie L. Shales, 30, of the 800 block of South 5th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 7:54 a.m. July 27 with criminal trespass to residence and disorderly conduct.

Domestic battery

• Shawn Gene Strahota, 39, of the 2000 block of Pepper Valley Drive, was charged at 9:55 p.m. July 15 with domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

• David John Junkas, 50, of the zero to 100 block of Renaux Boulevard, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. July 16 with domestic battery.

Theft

• Johnny T. Gurley, 56, of the 14000 block of Grace Avenue, Robbins,, was charged at 11:24 p.m. July 18 with theft, burglary and forgery.

• Sovannnary K. Vong, 38, of the 1300 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged at 3:45 p.m. July 17 with retail theft.