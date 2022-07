U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, on Saturday will host a virtual town hall about gun violence prevention with activist Fred Guttenberg, the father of a teen killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The town hall meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. Those who want to participate in the town hall meeting can register at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_47krcOVYQSuSZEGBKPbxvQ.

It also will be broadcast live on Casten’s Facebook page.