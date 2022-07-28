Central High School in Burlington FFA wins national awards at Illinois State Convention

The Central Burlington FFA Chapter was honored with several awards including a “Building Communities” National Chapter Award at the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention in Springfield last month, according to a news release from the school district.

Central High School students Stevie Jaworski and Alessandra Rosales. (Illinois FFA)

“The awards given at this year’s State FFA Convention is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our members have shown throughout this past year,” said Ryan Robinson, FFA sponsor and long time science and agricultural science teacher at Central High School. “There is a lot to be proud of and celebrated for in the Central FFA chapter.”

Central High School students Cami Maurer and Caiden Kapraun. (Illinois FFA)

A collection of Central High School students earned their State FFA degree, which is widely recognized as the highest individual award given at the state level. That nearly doubled the total amount given over the chapter’s history.

Central High School students Ray Gray and Reagan Green. (Illinois FFA)

Central was also recognized as the Top 5 chapter in the state of Illinois for the 4th consecutive year. This year’s Central FFA honorees include Jenna Bellavia, Alessandra Rosales, Caiden Kapraun, Cami Maurer, Grace Melone, Emily Delgado, Sophia Battaglia and Sophia Reckamp.

Central High School students Nora Thompson and Ben Estrada. (Illinois FFA)

The Central FFA chapter participated in the 153rd Kane County Fair and Festival at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

Central High School students Jenna Bellavia and Madyson Warmus (Illinois FFA)

The Central FFA chapter won the Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture section awards. The chapter was also the 4th runner up in the national competition.

According to the release, the Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. More than 23,000 students are enrolled in 354 different FFA chapters in Illinois.

FFA is a national youth organization of 735,038 student members with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education, the release stated.

Visit www.ilaged.org for more information.