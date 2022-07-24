Hammerman USA to hold Throwers League meet Aug. 6 in Aurora

Hammerman USA, a nonprofit athletic club organized to teach disadvantaged kids track and field events, including the hammer throw, is hosting its final event of the summer on Aug. 6 at Hammerman Field, 485 Crane Ave., Aurora.

The Thrower’s League meet begins at 10 a.m. with hammer throw and shot put, followed by discus and javelin.

Five meets are contested each summer in the shot put, discus, hammer throw and javelin. The meets are organized under the banner of the Thrower’s League and points are awarded in each discipline for 1st, 2nd and 3rd -place for boys and girls. Champions are crowned based on the total accumulation of points earned in all five meets, according to a news release from Hammerman USA.

State qualifiers in shot put and discus will compete along with Hammerman’s contingent of top throwers. Throwers League meets have become popular with athletes competing in different throwing disciplines. Most of the athletes are high school age from around the Midwest and as far away as Florida and Arizona, the release stated.

The public is invited to the event.