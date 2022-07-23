St. Charles city officials seeking public comments as part of strategic plan update

The city of St. Charles is updating its five-year strategic plan which will serve as a road map, guiding decisions about the city’s future.

The strategic plan will incorporate feedback from the community and key stakeholders, establish the city’s vision and align city goals, priorities and budgets in the next five years.

“It’s our residents and businesses that make St. Charles the great city that it is,” St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek said in a news release from the city of St. Charles. “Your involvement in the strategic planning process is invaluable. We want to make sure that this plan truly reflects our community and what you think is important. "

The city has launched a strategic plan website, https://berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/city-of-st-charles-il/project-page, where residents can provide feedback about what they think the city’s priorities should be in the next five years. The site offers several ways to share their thoughts:

• Take a brief survey where they can rank priorities.

• Leave a comment about their vision for St. Charles.

• Pin an idea, comment, or photo, on the interactive map.

In addition, two community workshops will be held. A community visioning session will be from 5 to 7 pm. Aug. 25, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., St. Charles. There also will be a community forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Baker Community Center .

“We look forward to hearing what the members of our community envision for St. Charles over the next five years,” St. Charles City Administrator Heather McGuire said in the release. “Input from residents and businesses is essential in guiding the development of priorities and goals.”