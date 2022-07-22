July 24, 2022
News - Kane County

Geneva mental health nonprofit to host ‘Spokes for Hope’ bike ride fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva mental health nonprofit organization, Second Act/Scene 2 is hosting "Spokes for Hope" bike ride fundraiser on Sept. 24

The Geneva-based nonprofit organization Second Act/Scene 2 is holding its 4th annual “Spokes for Hope Ride for Mental Health” fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, kicking off from Mill Race Cyclery, 11 E. State St., Geneva.

According to a news release, riders can choose from 6, 12 and 24 mile routes. Funds raised from the event will support the organization, which provides professional counseling and social work services at a reduced cost to those in need in the Fox Valley area and surrounding communities.

To register for the event, click here, and for more information about the organization, visit www.secondactscene2.org.

