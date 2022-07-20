Batavia man charged after allegedly driving his car directly at police officers

BATAVIA – A Batavia man is being held in the Kane County jail on a $75,000 bond, charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault when he allegedly drove his car directly at police officers, requiring them to dodge him, according to a police report released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Michael J. Fox, 25, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Batavia, was also charged July 8 with aggravated fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor speeding more than 35 miles an hour, seven charges of disobeying a stop sign, improper lane use and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, court records show.

Officers were called to the North Jefferson address shortly after 8 p.m. on July 7 in response to a report of an intoxicated person, the report stated.

Fox was standing by his gray 2017 Nissan when police arrived, the report stated.

Fox then he got inside, put the vehicle in reverse, almost striking another parked car in the driveway, went forward into the bushes of the residence, then reversed into the neighbor’s front yard and drove into the sidewalk area, prompting officers to run out of the way and behind their squad car to get away from him, the report stated.

Other officers who were inside a marked police car pulled forward to move out of the way of Fox speeding towards them, the report stated.

Fox continued to drive through the front yards south of the 300 block of North Jefferson before entering the roadway and continuing south, the report stated.

Police followed Fox as he drove to Elm Street west, to Harrison Street north to main Street west towards Randall Road, driving through five stop signs on North Jefferson and one each South Harrison and West Main Street, the report stated.

Fox also drove on the wrong side of a two-lane road on North Jefferson at Illinois Street, and drove more than 35 miles over the limit at westbound Main Street from Harrison Street, the report stated.

Police ended the pursuit and went to speak with another person at Fox’s address, who said West Chicago police had been there regarding Fox’s vehicle being in an alleged hit-and-run, the report stated.

West Chicago officers gave him two citations, which made Fox become “very upset and irate,” the report stated.

Batavia police were notified later that Fox had returned to the Jefferson Street address and took him into custody without incident, the report stated.

In all, 15 Batavia officers responded to the incident, according to the report.

The most serious charges Fox faces are the two aggravated assault on police officers, which are Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000 if convicted.

Fox’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.

The public defender’s office did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.

Fox had been charged in 2018 with felony criminal damage to a Batavia police car while under arrest, kicking the interior so much it caused $2,548.76 in damages, according to court records.

At that time, Fox was also charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Court records show Fox went through Treatment Alternative Court.