Geneva fire hydrant pained in Pride colors vandalized twice in one week

GENEVA – A fire hydrant painted with Pride Flag colors as part of Geneva’s Art on Fire Program was vandalized twice in a week, the artist Chrissy Swanson reported, on July 8 and July 15.

Swanson painted Pride Flag colors horizontally on a fire hydrant at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and East State Street, as part of the city’s Art on Fire program, where the public paints hydrants as a canvass. Transgender Flag colors are on the valves with a peace sign in black in the middle.

“It’s painted to support diversity and inclusion,” Swanson said. “I did it because there’s enough other strife in the world. People don’t need to feel ostracized because of something they don’t have a choice over.”

It was approved June 13 and she finished painting it June 23.

A week later, she thought there was some vandalism to it because it looked like some of the colors had been rubbed off – or that she didn’t seal it properly. But she didn’t think much about and just touched up the paint.

“A few days later (July 8), the entire hydrant was spray-painted over in white. This time, I called the police. The officer said to go ahead and repaint it, if that’s what I wanted to do – so I did.”

Geneva resident Chrissy Swanson was not deterred by the spray-paint vandalism done to her Rainbow and Transgender flag colors on the fire hydrant at Kirk Road and East State Street, part of the city’s Art on Fire program. (Provided)

Swanson painted until it was just getting dark, then she went to the Wendy’s parking lot and watched the hydrant for a while.

The next day, July 9, she finished the two valve arms and sealed it.

“I got back to my car and I saw someone stop and was taking pictures. I walked up to him and told him I just painted it, did he have questions about the hydrant,” Swanson said. “He asked me why I didn’t paint it something neutral. Other fire hydrants in town were more neutral with kids’ cartoon characters. Why did I have to make a statement with this one.”

Swanson told him she followed appropriate steps, and her proposal for how to paint the hydrant was approved by the city.

A week after her Rainbow Flag and Transgender Flag themed fire hydrant was doused with white paint on July 8, it was vandalized again July 15 with Viking blue, artist Chrissy Swanson said. She vowed to repaint it as soon as the rain stops. (Provided)

Inappropriate words, advertisements and political messages are not allowed; camouflage or designs that significantly reduce hydrant visibility are also not allowed. Artists are asked to avoid using dark colors or white because it reduces hydrant visibility, according to the city’s website.

“He said he was going to talk to the city,” Swanson said. “I said, ‘OK, have a nice day.’ That was the end of our interaction.”

The city did advise Swanson that she needed to remove the words Peace Progress Pride written on the white base of the hydrant because it was not included in her original application – so she did.

Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia said because the fire hydrant belongs to the city, the act of spray painting it is criminal defacement of property.

“There was no suspect information available, no collectible evidence at the scene. If somebody is identified, it’s a Class A misdemeanor,” Maduzia said.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, if convicted.

Swanson said she would notify police of the latest vandalism.

“The reason I painted the fire hydrant at Kirk and State was so that it would not be by somebody’s house,” Swanson said. “Because I didn’t know what their feelings were. I didn’t want to upset anybody. I’m not going to change someone’s opinion, but maybe the people the inclusion flag is for – they would see there are people who support my life.”

Swanson said the city offered to find her a different hydrant if the vandalism keeps happening.

But now that it happened again has only strengthened her resolve. Swanson said she will repaint the pride and transgender colors again, as soon as it stops raining.

“I’m going to stay right there,” Swanson said. “I want to paint another one, (hydrant) directly north of the one I just did. I’m going to do rainbow stripes – vertical this time – with the transgender colors on top.”