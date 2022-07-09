Street repairs on hold in Elburn after union strike

Work planned for a number of Elburn’s streets this summer is on hold, due to to a strike called by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150.

In a June 28 letter to the village, Builder’s Paving, LLC stated that the strike, implemented at locations that are part of the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association, including Lehigh Hansen, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge, has impacted their plant’s ability to produce asphalt mixtures needed for the resurfacing of Elburn’s streets.

According to the village’s 2022 street program, resurfacing was to take place on specific streets, including parts of Reader, Pierce, Shannon, Lilac, Willow, Nebraska, Kansas and South streets. Construction was to begin in August, with a completion date of mid-October.

Village President Jeff Walter said that depending on how long the strike goes on, the plant’s ability to make concrete this year could be impacted, based on restrictions due to cooler weather later in the year.

A copy of the letter received by the village has been posted on the village’s Facebook page, and the village will keep residents updated, as officials receive further information.

Other infrastructure work

Plans for lining the sewers and stormwater pipes in town have prompted a discussion among village officials regarding how to deal with the stormwater flow in town.

Currently, stormwater flows downhill to the railroad tracks, creating backyard flooding for people living on Reader, Shannon and other streets in the downtown residential area.

“The water just flows down in sheets,” Walter said.

One possible solution that village staff have discussed could be the creation of a detention pond in the Elburn side of the Elburn Forest Preserve, which could also then serve as a recreational fishing area.

Walter said that stormwater flooding is also a problem within the forest preserve, especially west of the bathrooms and the parking area.

He said the creation of the pond would also help with the flooding in the forest preserve, and could end up being a huge benefit for everyone.

“We’re willing to pay for it,” Walter said.

The village has initiated informal discussions with the forest preserve officials about the issue.