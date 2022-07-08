Kane Repertory Theatre to again stage Shakespeare play at pavilion at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles

In what is becoming a tradition, the Kane Repertory Theatre will once again bring the works of William Shakespeare to the pavilion at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles this summer.

The tradition began last August, when the nonprofit professional theater company staged “Romeo and Juliet.” This year, Kane Repertory Theatre, in partnership with the St. Charles Park District, will present the Shakespeare classic “Twelfth Night” from July 28 to Aug. 12 at the historic pavilion at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students. The play is recommended for all ages.

Tickets and more information are available at kanerepertorytheatre.thundertix.com/events/200310.

Daniil Krimer, artistic director for Kane Repertory Theatre and the theater company’s co-founder, was overwhelmed by the response to last year’s production.

“We had a really great turnout and we didn’t have a lot of inclement weather, which was a gift,” Krimer said. “I think we sold around 300 tickets for the run, so that was really successful. So we’re just building on that this year.”

As Krimer noted, historically, a lot of theaters have a Shakespeare program outside during the summer months.

“We have an incredible cast and we have a very accomplished director, which we’re very excited about,” he said.

Director Katie Lupica is currently pursuing her master of fine arts in directing at Northwestern University and already has directed many productions.

“I would say that program is probably in the top five of MFA directing programs across the country, so it’s a really prestigious program,” Krimer said. “A lot of people that come out of there work on the professional level on the biggest stages and so we’re fortunate that she decided to come out here and direct for us. She already has a very accomplished resume.”

The cast, which includes Krimer playing the part of Sir Andrew Aguecheek, is currently in rehearsals at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles.

Krimer is having fun playing the character.

“He is confident at the times where there is no risk,” Krimer said. “I really think of him as the Cowardly Lion in ‘The Wizard Of Oz.’ He’s brave when he knows that there’s no risk to him. But when there’s any kind of risk, he’s a little scaredy-cat. It’s a supporting role, but it’s a role where I get to have a lot of fun.”

“Twelfth Night” is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes.

‘We wanted to do a comedy just to balance out ‘Romeo and Juliet’ from last year,” he said. “It’s a dynamic fun play that I think is relatable to the audience.”

Earlier this year, Kane Repertory Theatre held its first fundraiser. The event, held at 116 Gallery/Mixology Salon Spa, featured a one-act play starring community leaders such as St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, Colonial Cafe Board Chairman Tom Anderson, developer Curt Hurst, St. Charles City Council 3rd Ward Alderman Paul Lencioni, 116 Gallery/Mixology Salon Spa owner Phoebe Falese and others.

The event raised about $24,000.

“The goal was to raise $10,000, so that was great,” Krimer said.

More information about Kane Repertory Theatre is available at its website, kanerepertorytheatre.com