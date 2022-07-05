Elburn Lions Club fireworks show set for July 9

The Elburn Lions Club is hosting its annual free fireworks show Saturday, July 9, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn.

According to the club’s website, the park opens at 7 p.m. for concessions and the fireworks show will begin at dusk. The show is run by volunteers, and donations and sponsorships are still being accepted. Contributions will support the fireworks show, and any remaining funds will be invested in the club’s community projects and initiatives, according to the website.

Elburn Lions Fireworks Lauren Nepomuceno and Jack Shales of Elburn wait under an umbrella for the Elburn Lions ClubÕs annual Fireworks show to start in Elburn on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase near the viewing area. Local businesses will be open before and after the show. Alcoholic drinks will be sold in the Lions clubhouse, but must remain in the clubhouse.

Alcohol, dogs, guns, coolers and grills are not permitted on the park grounds, according to the website.

Elburn Lions Fireworks Attendees brave the rain to watch the Elburn Lions Club’s annual Fireworks show in Elburn on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Parking will be available on the west side of Lions Park. There will be no charge to park, although donations will be accepted. Parking in the neighborhood surrounding Lions Park may be restricted, according to the website.