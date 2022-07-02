July 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Geneva Art Fair returns to Third Street later this month

By Shaw Local News Network

(File photo of the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street Saturday July 24, 2021). This year's event is July 23 and 24. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

The Geneva Art Fair returns to downtown Geneva July 23 and 24. The festival runs along South Third Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event will be the 20th juried fine arts show, which features artisans from around the country in a variety of media.

This show includes free art activities for children of all ages. Admission to the show is also free.

Geneva merchants and restaurants will also be providing guests with sales, food and wine specials, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com, or call Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.

Geneva