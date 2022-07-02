Geneva Art Fair returns to Third Street later this month

The Geneva Art Fair returns to downtown Geneva July 23 and 24. The festival runs along South Third Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event will be the 20th juried fine arts show, which features artisans from around the country in a variety of media.

This show includes free art activities for children of all ages. Admission to the show is also free.

Geneva merchants and restaurants will also be providing guests with sales, food and wine specials, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com, or call Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.