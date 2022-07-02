Friends of Geneva Library to hold used book sale

Thousands of gently used books will be available for purchase at the Friends of Geneva Public Library’s used book sale from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24. The sale will offer books in a variety of genres.

The sale will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 and have a $5 admission cost until noon. The admission price only applies to July 22.

The sale will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 and finish from noon to 4 p.m. July 24. All books will be half price on July 24.

Thousands of gently-used books will be available for purchase at the Friends of Geneva Public Library’s used book sale from Friday, July 22, 2022 to Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Provided by Friends of Geneva Public Library)

Money from the sale helps the Friends of Geneva Public Library support library services and programs that serve the community.

Adult hardcover and paperback books will cost $2, adult mass paperbacks will cost $1, children’s hardcover books will cost $1 and children’s paperbacks and board books will cost 50 cents.

Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted. For more information, visit gpld.org/friends-of-geneva-public-library.