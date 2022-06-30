Kane County to host annual recycling extravaganza event

Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza event on Saturday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at 540 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

There will be no document shredding at this event, according to a news release from the county.

Accepted items:

Aerosol Products & Small Fuel Canisters: Full or empty spray cans will be accepted, as will small (16 oz. or smaller) propane and isobutane tanks. The cost to recycle these items is $1 per aerosol item and isobutane canisters and $3 per small propane canister.

Batteries: All dry cell types (alkaline, button cell, rechargeable).

Bikes, helmets & other accessories: Adult and children's bikes in repairable condition, no rusty bikes or parts.

Books: Textbooks, children's books, paperback and hardcover books in good condition for reuse, obsolete and damaged books and catalogues for recycling.

Clothing, wearable accessories & household textiles: Clean, dry and free of odors but do not need to be in wearable condition. Remove all hangers.

Corrugated cardboard: Please flatten boxes.

Electronics & holiday lights: Computers, TVs, DVD/Blu-Ray players, printers, copiers, keyboards, mice, computer monitors, cables, receivers, tablets, phones, video game systems & more. The cost to recycle these items is $25 for screens under 21 inches measured diagonally; $35 for 21 inches and over.

Fluorescent Lamps: 4-foot tubes and CFL bulbs from residential sources only.

Latex Paint: Liquid water-based (latex) paint and primer only. Cans should not be combined. The cost to recycle latex paint cans is $1 per pint can, $3 per gallon can, $5 per 2 gallon can, $15 per 5 gallon bucket.

Shredded paper: Bring already-shredded paper in paper bags stapled shut to the books recycling area. There will be no shredding on site at this event.

Styrofoam blocks and food service foam: Please bring clean, sorted materials.

Items that are not accepted include: oil-based paint, lead-acid batteries, carpet, furniture, home décor, toys, household hazardous waste, tires, bubble wrap, packing peanuts, mobility devices, sewing machines, large appliances, incandescent and halogen lightbulbs.

Prepare to have material unloaded in this order, at three different zones

(1) Fluorescent Tubes, Batteries, Electronics, Scrap Metal, Clothing & Textiles (pack last, will be unloaded first)

(2) Books, Shredded Paper/Confetti, Bikes & Bike Accessories, (pack second)

(3) Styrofoam, Latex Paint, Aerosol Products & Camp Fuel Canisters (pack first, on bottom)

Partners for this event Include: Kane County Environmental & Water Resources, eWorks Electronic Services, Inc., Pacesetter Books, Flat Can Recycling, EPaint Recycling, DART Container Corp, Fluorecycle, Call2Recycle and Working Bikes.

For more information and for a full list of accepted items, visit www.countyofkane.org/recycling, or contact Clair Ryan, Kane County’s recycling program coordinator at recycle@countyofkane.org or 630-208-3841 with any questions.