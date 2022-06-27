Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office plans anti-DUI initiative

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office will be working with other local police departments to stop people from driving under the influence in Kane County.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser’s Office, agencies will be holding the No-Refusal initiative over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The initiative is designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest, the release stated.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys will be on hand to assist police through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law.

According to the release, Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges.

The operation will be the 28th No-Refusal since the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008.