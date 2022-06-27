June 27, 2022
News - Kane County

Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office plans anti-DUI initiative

By Shaw Local News Network

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser. (Photo provided)

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office will be working with other local police departments to stop people from driving under the influence in Kane County.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser’s Office, agencies will be holding the No-Refusal initiative over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The initiative is designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest, the release stated.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys will be on hand to assist police through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law.

According to the release, Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges.

The operation will be the 28th No-Refusal since the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008.

Kane County