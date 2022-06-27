Downtown St. Charles historic walking tour features new enhancements

The St. Charles Business Alliance and St. Charles History Museum have announced the Downtown St. Charles historic walking tour is getting an upgrade to make it more engaging and accessible.

The self-guided walking tour originally featured 27 stops in downtown St. Charles, where metal signs located outside of each building provided information on each stop. Now, anyone interested in taking the tour can download the free Travel St. Charles app – available on Apple and Android – and find all 27 stops on there.

With the walking tour on the app, individuals will be able to find the full information on each stop – which they can read or they can listen to the full narration provided by St. Charles History Museum Executive Director Lindsay Judd.

Judd said this will be a great new way for people to enjoy the tour.

“It will almost be like walking with a tour guide on the tour,” Judd said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “Now you can listen to and see the rich history we have here in downtown St. Charles.”

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said this tour is another way the Alliance continues to find opportunities to collaborate with local organizations.

“We have an amazing downtown with incredible history,” Sawicki said in the release. “We’re glad we were able to collaborate with the St. Charles History Museum and showcase St. Charles’s unique history.”

For more information on the Travel St. Charles app, go to stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesil.