COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available for kids under 5 at Kane Vax Hub

Appointments are now available for children under age 5 to get COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a news release from Kane County, the appointments can be made at kanevax.org. The vaccines will be administered at the Kane Vax Hub, 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children 6 month to 4 years of age and the Moderna vaccine is authorized for children 6 month to 5 years of age, the release stated.

The following dates are limited to children:

Wednesday, June 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna consent forms are available to download from KaneVax.org and kanehealth.com. Parents are encouraged to consult with their health care provider prior to the vaccine.

More appointments will be added based on demand.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is for children ages 6 months to 4 years and has a “primary series” of three doses. The first and second doses are administered three to eight weeks apart, with at least two months between the second and third doses, the release stated.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for children 6 months to 5 years and is given in two doses, four to eight weeks apart. Immunocompromised children may require an additional dose of the Moderna vaccine, the release stated.

“The ability to provide vaccine to the youngest residents of Kane County is another significant milestone in further reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Michael Isaacson, executive director of the Kane County Public Health Department. “The vaccine will protect families and help keep little ones living a healthy life uninterrupted by the virus.”

For additional information and current updates about COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at KaneHealth.com or call 630-208-3801 and select the COVID line.