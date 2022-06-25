Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 6-11, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Frances M. Ramos, 66, of the 0-99 block of Crystal Point, Pontiac, was charged June 11 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.08% and driving without lights on when required. Deputies stopped Ramos on Route 47at Route 64 in Lily Lake shortly before 10 p.m. after receiving four motorists’ complaints of her 2019 gray Jeep Cherokee not staying in its lane, driving all over the road, being stopped in a round-about and speeding, the report stated. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.202%, the report stated.

• A iPhone valued at $1,000 and a purse valued at $100 was reported stolen June 11 from a 2015 white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at Primrose Park, 37W755 Bolcum Road, St. Charles Township while the owners were tending to their garden. The rear driver’s side trunk window had been broken.

• Casey M. Fick, 26, of the 9N500 block of Arrowmaker Pass, Elgin Township, was charged June 6 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver. According to reports, deputies were called to the area of Route 47 and Rohrsen Road in Hampshire Township at 11 p.m. to assist a motorist. Fick’s 2008 silver Infiniti had struck a construction cone and blown the driver’s side front tire and damaged her bumper. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at 0.144% and deputies found four open cans of White Claw and one can of Monaco in her car, the report stated.