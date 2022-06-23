St. Charles executive pleads guilty to withholding millions in payroll taxes

The president and owner of Lane Tool and Manufacturing Co. Inc. in South Elgin pleaded guilty Wednesday to withholding $4.3 million in payroll taxes, according to a U.S. attorney’s office press release.

Edward T. Arnieri of St. Charles issued paychecks to employees that reflected a withdrawal of money for IRS payroll taxes but then failed to forward the money to the IRS from 2010 to 2018, resulting in tax losses of more than $3.8 million, according to the press release.

Arnieri’s failure to pay employee taxes to the IRS led to inaccurate personal tax returns, too, adding $450,000 in losses from 2010 to 2017, according to the press release.

Arinieri, 71, is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 28, the press release said. He could face up to five years in federal prison plus restitution to the U.S Treasury and the State of Illinois, according to the press release.

