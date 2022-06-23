New Batavia city entry signs one step closer to completion

The Batavia City Council has chosen a contractor to build two new city entrance signs.

Members voted to approve Aurora Sign Co. for the project during the June 21 City Council meeting after the contractor submitted the lowest bid for the project.

“The city advertised and received bids that were opened on June 14 of 2022,” said Alderman Michael Russotto. “Our budget was $60,000, but [Aurora Sign Co.’s] bid came in at $47,200.”

The final total for the project will be $55,000, Russotto said.

One sign will be in southwest corner of Fabyan Parkway and North Batavia Avenue, while the other will be at Merlo Street and South Batavia Avenue, according to meeting documents.

Both new signs will be relatively close to the existing entrance signs, which will be replaced.

Documents described the new signs as just over 7 feet tall and nearly 14 feet wide with a stone base and rebranded city logo.

“I’m glad we’re moving forward on this,” Russoto said. “It’s been a long time.”

The signs are set to be completed by Oct. 14, documents stated.

The City Council also approved a permit for the closure of Route 31 for the Batavia July 4 fireworks display.

“Back with the other [police] administrations, they used to joke with me that what the city was doing at 10:00 on the night of the fourth of July was creating the biggest traffic jams we have in town the entire year,” said Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke.