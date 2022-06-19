New balloon boutique now open in Geneva Commons

GENEVA — Geneva resident Alissa Tadic has opened Twee, a new balloon boutique in Geneva Commons, according to a news release.

Twee sells large, colorful balloons, and can create creative custom celebration pieces and provide unique party goods.

Twee offers helium bouquets, air-filled organic garlands and on-site installations including backdrops, paper party goods and unique gift items, the release stated.

The boutique is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 112 Commons Drive.

The next event on the boutique’s schedule is a charcuterie making class with Korda Boards from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. For more information about Twee or to find out about upcoming events, visit https://www.tweepartees.com.