Batavia mayor, council honor state-winning high school track team at meeting

Batavia Mayor Jeffrey Schielke and the City Council honored Batavia High School’s track and field team at its June 6 meeting, after the team won first place in the Class 3A Illinois State Track and Field finals on May 28.

“Batavia High School joins a very short list of Illinois high schools that have achieved state championship titles in basketball, football and track and field categories,” Schielke said. “The achievement illustrates the excellence that encompasses the athletic history of Batavia High School.”

“They did all the things you have to do be a champion in school, outside of school and on the track,” said Batavia Boys Track Head Varsity Coach Dennis Piron. " We’re very, very proud of them.”

Also during the meeting, Schielke commented about the groundbreaking ceremony for the Flag Day monument tomorrow night.

“We are going to have a groundbreaking ceremony right next to the monument that’s going to be built in downtown Batavia honoring Flag Day,” he said. “It’s going to be dedicated to so many of our residents throughout the country who have fought for our country’s freedoms for which the American Flag is all about.”

Schielke said that the monument was funded through donations.

“The monument will highlight various events in American history in which the flag has had a very strong presence,” he said. “On the outer ring of it we are going to have a presentation of stones which will feature the names of every Illinois resident who has won the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the Peg Bond Center.