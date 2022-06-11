Sunrise Music Studio concert to showcase student talent

St. Charles resident and music instructor Andrew Bordoni knows the importance of having his students perform in front of an audience in order to hone their skills.

They will have that opportunity during the “Return to Live” student showcase concert from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Illinois Aviation Academy, 32W751 Tower Road, West Chicago. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/return-to-live-student-showcase-tickets-301367407027.

Tickets will be sold at the door, but only cash will be accepted. Those who attend are urged to bring their own lawn chairs, food and drinks.

Malik’s Music – a nonprofit organization which grants scholarships of instruments and lessons to low-income youths and teens who can’t afford them – will hold a fundraising raffle at the event.

Last year’s event celebrated Bordoni’s 20 years of teaching music. He owns Sunrise Music Studio.

“We’ve got some killer performances planned,” he said. “I’ve got one kid who is playing the song “Yankee Rose” by David Lee Roth note by note. He sounds like Steve Vai. I’ve got Dylan, who is like 12 years old and he’s playing “Alive” by Pearl Jam. And he’s taking over the entire guitar solo of that one. And he’s also doing the guitar solos for the Black Crowes’ song “Hard to Handle.”

The students will be backed by the Knievel’s Daredevil Band. Bordoni also will be playing with his students.

St. Charles East High School student Joey Wilbur, who also is a student of Bordoni’s, will kick things off at 1 p.m. with his One Man Ginger Band.

“He just keeps improving and improving,” Bordoni said, noting that Wilbur has a busy summer schedule. “He’s everywhere. He just goes for it. He’s become like a local celebrity.”

