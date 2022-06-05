Geneva Commons offering free movies and fitness classes this summer

Geneva Commons is now offering special summer programs, including a series of movies and food trucks on the center green, as well as a summer fitness series on Tuesday mornings.

The Commons will host free movies every Friday at 7 p.m., beginning June 3 and running through Aug. 26, according to a news release.

The movie series kicks off with “Encanto” and Fiesta Taco Food Truck. Also on the schedule are “Spider Man: No Way Home”, 2019′s “Aladdin” and the 1978 classic “Grease,” among many others. For the full schedule, click here.

The Summer Fitness Series begins Tuesday, June 16 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 30.

In partnership with Holm Studio, cardio kickboxing will be offered from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, with the exception of June 21, when a yoga class will be held.

For more information or to sign up for the classes, visit the Holm Studio’s website.