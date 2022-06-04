June 04, 2022
Albright Community Theatre in Batavia to spread ‘Rumors’ in classic farce

By Shaw Local News Network
Lisa Duchek (from left), Nick Schaeffler and Nicole Lapas are among the stars of Neil Simon's "Rumors," opening Friday, June 10, in a two-weekend production by Albright Community Theatre in Batavia. (Photo by Denise and Chuck Bennorth provided by ACT)

BATAVIA – The Albright Community Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” running weekends from June 10 to 25.

The farce takes place at a large, tastefully appointed townhouse, where the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself, though it’s only a flesh wound. Having invited four couples to gather for his 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight, a news release stated. His lawyer and his lawyer’s wife must get the story straight – but as the other guests arrive, the evening spins off into hilarity.

“Rumors is a great escape from reality,” director Ann Myrna of Naperville stated in the release. “It’s full of over-the-top confusion and miscommunication, hilariously executed by a very talented cast.”

Cast members include: Lisa Duchek of Batavia as Chris Gorman; JP Quirk of South Elgin as Ken Gorman; Nick Schaeffler of Warrenville as Lenny Ganz; Nicole Lapas of Streamwood as Claire Ganz; Jon Witt of Naperville as Ernie Cusack; Mandie Greenwood of Park Ridge as Cookie Cusack; Zach Falvo of Batavia as Glenn Cooper; Leslie Kane of Naperville as Cassie Cooper; Connor Murray of Geneva as Welch; and Saraline Singer of South Elgin as Pudney. Katy Steele of Aurora is stage manager.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from June 10 to 25, with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. June 19.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, and $17 for students and seniors age 65 and older, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets. Tickets are also available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.

About the troupe

The Albright Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization that is entirely volunteer-driven. Since it first opened in 1974, the Albright has celebrated the dramatic arts, sharing the love of theater with surrounding communities.

