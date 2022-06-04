Albright Community Theatre in Batavia to spread ‘Rumors’ in classic farce

BATAVIA – The Albright Community Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” running weekends from June 10 to 25.

The farce takes place at a large, tastefully appointed townhouse, where the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself, though it’s only a flesh wound. Having invited four couples to gather for his 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight, a news release stated. His lawyer and his lawyer’s wife must get the story straight – but as the other guests arrive, the evening spins off into hilarity.

“Rumors is a great escape from reality,” director Ann Myrna of Naperville stated in the release. “It’s full of over-the-top confusion and miscommunication, hilariously executed by a very talented cast.”

Cast members include: Lisa Duchek of Batavia as Chris Gorman; JP Quirk of South Elgin as Ken Gorman; Nick Schaeffler of Warrenville as Lenny Ganz; Nicole Lapas of Streamwood as Claire Ganz; Jon Witt of Naperville as Ernie Cusack; Mandie Greenwood of Park Ridge as Cookie Cusack; Zach Falvo of Batavia as Glenn Cooper; Leslie Kane of Naperville as Cassie Cooper; Connor Murray of Geneva as Welch; and Saraline Singer of South Elgin as Pudney. Katy Steele of Aurora is stage manager.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from June 10 to 25, with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. June 19.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, and $17 for students and seniors age 65 and older, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets. Tickets are also available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.

About the troupe

The Albright Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization that is entirely volunteer-driven. Since it first opened in 1974, the Albright has celebrated the dramatic arts, sharing the love of theater with surrounding communities.