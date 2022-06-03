St. Charles police reports

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI

• Vishal Rajesh Shah, 29, of the 6N800 block of Gilmore Drive near St. Charles, was charged at 9:35 p.m. May 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper backing, trespassing and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Dagan Joseph Peccarelli, 29, of the 700 block of Fullerton Avenue, Glendale Heights, was charged at 10:29 p.m. May 27 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Scott Andrew Grzeda, 43, of the 700 block of McKinley Avenue, Geneva, was charged at 3:32 a.m. May 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Sean William Howell, 29, of the 2800 block of Randall Ridge Drive, Elgin, was charged at 10:02 p.m. May 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Jonathan Steve Robson, 21 of the 400 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged at 1:48 a.m. May 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol and speeding.

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Saweetpal Singh, 23, of the 31600 block of Village Green Court, Warrenville, was charged at 2:13 a.m. May 22 with illegal transportation of alcohol, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Violating order of protection

Javier Ramirez, 35, of the 1800 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, was charged at 3:55 p.m. May 11 with violating an order of protection.

Trespassing

• Gerard Charles Kepple, 28, of the 200 block of Grand Ridge Road, St. Charles, was charged at 6:27 p.m. May 22 with criminal trespass to property.

• Emerson Bradford Jones, 27, of the 40W400 block of Fair Oaks Drive near St. Charles, was charged at 5:58 p.m. May 22 with criminal trespass to property.



















