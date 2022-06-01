Village of Elburn purchases new drone for police department

The village of Elburn has purchased a drone to assist in police searches and crash investigations, according to a news release from the Elburn Police Department.

The Kane County DUI Task Force assisted in funding for this by awarding the village a grant that covered the majority of the purchase cost.

Officer Aldo Scudiero is a licensed drone pilot and is also a member of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. He will use the drone to assist when called out to accident reconstruction scenes, the release stated.

The police department will have full use of the drone to assist in any searches for missing children or adults, as well as for crime scene or crash mapping.

According to the release, the technology can be extremely helpful when looking for subjects that may be in a standing corn field or other heavily brush covered areas.

Residents are being advised that they may see Scudiero practicing with the drone in fields or open park areas around the village.



