Geneva Park District Foundation seeking new board members

The Geneva Park District Foundation is seeking community-minded individuals looking for an enjoyable, rewarding opportunity to continue the Foundation’s mission to beautify and enhance the Geneva Park District community. There are currently four open positions with the foundation available, each serving three-year terms, according to a news release from the Geneva Park District.

The Geneva Park District Foundation was established in 1994 and is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents in Geneva by securing donations and funds for open space, parks and recreational facilities, the release stated.

According to a news release, notable enhancements made possible by the foundation include: Peck Farm Park and its Butterfly House, Hawks Hollow Nature Playground and the planting of more than 500 trees for shade and beautification throughout Geneva parks and athletic fields.

To express interest in serving on the Foundation or for more information, contact Sheavoun Lambillotte at 630-323-4542.