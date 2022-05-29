Readers share their memories of Pheasant Run Resort

Haleigh Hutchinson

I am an actress and was in two shows at the beautiful Pheasant Run MainStage Theatre. It had so much potential, but sadly was never cherished enough to become what it could’ve been.

Photographed here is “Shrek the Musical.” I am the ugly duckling (on the left). It was such a beautiful place to perform and so close to home.

“Shrek the Musical" at Pheasant Run Resort. (Photo provided by CM Stage Photogaphy)

That area really needed a dedicated theatre with a season. The next closest is Paramount in Aurora and Drury Lane in Oakbrook. So sad.

Terry Robinson

I worked for the organization for 18 years. I had the honor of working at Pheasant Run, St. Charles Hilton Garden Inn and Edward McArdle’s corporate office and finally overseeing the caregiving for Mr. McArdle and his wife, Marian.

Photo of Pheasant Run Resort founder Edward McArdle. (Photo provided by Terry Robinson)

Laura Burgess

We spent several New Years Eve celebrations at Pheasant Run with friends. It was always so much fun.

Great food and good service. We also attended the yearly motorcycle event. I realize that they were no longer in business, but it’s still so sad to see it burned to the ground.

(Photo provided by Laura Burgess )











