Batavia Super Savvy Senior Expo returns June 1

Batavia’s Super Savvy Senior Expo, themed “Treasure Your Health,” returns to Batavia on Wednesday, June 1, at the Eastside Community Center, 14 N. Van Buren St. No registration is required.

From 9 a.m. to noon, seniors can browse exhibits from more than 30 local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The first 100 attendees will receive a tote bag they can fill with all their trinkets and information, according to a news release from the Batavia Park District. .

“There are so many interesting businesses in Batavia and they make this event a lot of fun,” stated Mary Rieckmann, a member of the Batavia Senior Citizens Club who attends many senior events.

The Batavia Park District and the BSCC are proud to present this annual tradition for individuals ages 50 and older and their caregivers. The event showcases unique and useful resources for seniors, including healthy living and healthcare options, volunteer opportunities, entertainment and more. Free refreshments will be served and visitors also may enter a free raffle for a chance to win great prizes, the release stated.

Next door in historic Shannon Hall, the Secretary of State’s Office will present the popular “Rules of the Road” program, from 10 a.m. to noon. This event, which is free to BSCC members and $2 for nonmembers, offers individuals ages 50 and better the chance to review traffic laws and signs, prior to taking the Driver’s License Renewal Exam. Many seniors attend both events.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.