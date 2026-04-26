Reddick Public Library seeking trustee to fill board vacancy

The Board of Trustees of the Reddick Public Library District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the board.

The Board of Trustees of the Reddick Public Library District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the board.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, to Neil Reinhardt, Board President, at Reddick Public Library District, 1010 Canal Street, Ottawa, or email board@reddicklibrary.org.

Letters must include:

• Qualifications and experience

• Availability for regular board meetings and committee meetings

• A brief statement on the role of the public library in the community

The appointment will extend until after the next election on April 6, 2027, and until newly elected trustees are sworn in on May 10, 2027.

The board will review all submitted materials and may conduct personal interviews before making a final decision. Not all applicants will receive an interview. The position is unpaid.