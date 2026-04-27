No injuries reported after tree fell Sunday at Peru park

Residents near Centennial Park in Peru said they heard what sounded like a car accident around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026. The crash was from an aged tree that abruptly fell over, damaging an outhouse. (Tom Collins)

No one was hurt early Sunday evening when a tree fell abruptly at Centennial Park in Peru, but it damaged a brick outhouse and brought down a power line.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski and city workers rushed to the scene after residents near the park reported a thunderous crash around 5:15 p.m. One resident said the sound suggested a serious crash involving a vehicle on nearby Shooting Park Road.

No one was hurt when a tree abruptly fell around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Centennial Park. Nevertheless, the area was cordoned off with police tape while electrical workers tend to a fallen line and city workers assess the damage to the outhouse. (Tom Collins)

Instead, the tree abruptly fell on the outbuilding, which was unoccupied. City workers immediately cordoned off the structure to protect gawkers from the downed line and limbs that could fall.

Kolowski said he suspects arboreal disease. The light breeze he observed couldn’t have brought down the tree.

The visibly frustrated mayor said the trees had all been sprayed but with mixed results.