Chief Senachwine DAR chapter celebrates America 250 initiative

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on April 11 to celebrate America 250! initiative, marking 250 years since American independence. (Photo provided by DAR)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on April 11 to celebrate America250! initiative, marking 250 years since American independence.

Laurie Perry, District II Director of the Illinois State Organization, spoke about “America250! - Forward From Here” at the meeting led by Regent Jean Galetti.

The chapter distributed America250! pins and yard signs to members. The group also shared 73 chapter-designed cards thanking veterans for their service with Peoria-area veterans during an April 7 Honor Flight visit to Washington, D.C.

Barb Peterson, Service to Veterans Chair, thanked members for donating snack and food items, personal care items, clothing and miscellaneous goods to the Illinois Veterans’ Home in La Salle.

The chapter announced plans to participate in the Henry Fourth of July Parade. A door-prize drawing of spring-flowering bulbs was sponsored by American Heritage Chair Kathy DeWitt.

The next meeting will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Henry Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. Speakers will include Miles Crook, a recent Honor Flight honoree from the Lake Thunderbird Association, and Sharon Bittner, who will discuss insignia.

The DAR welcomes women 18 and older who can document lineage to an ancestor who aided American independence through military, civil or patriotic service.

For membership information, visit dar.org/membership, call 815-866-4288 or scan the chapter’s QR code.